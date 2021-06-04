UPDATE: Missing Lynn Haven woman has been found

UPDATE (9:47 pm): Linda Eloise Peuhs has been found safe and sound. She is being reunited with her family. Thank you for sharing this information, as well as your thoughts and prayers. It is always very satisfying to find a Missing Person and see them reunited with their loved ones.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old dementia patient who wandered away from her home in the 100 block of New York Avenue.

Linda Eloise Peuhs was last seen at approximately 5:00 pm today. Peuhs is reported to have been wearing Khaki pants, a purple striped shirt, and white tennis shoes. A search of the area by police has been unproductive thus far and her present whereabouts are unknown.

Peuhs does not have a cell phone in her possession. Additional photos and information will be added as they become available. Anyone who may have seen Peuhs Friday afternoon or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Linda Eloise Peuhs is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 immediately.