Lynn Haven police chief weighs in on mayor election

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven’s Police Chief spoke out on Facebook Tuesday on the upcoming run-off election for Mayor.

Ellyn Fields is facing Jesse Nelson in the race.

Chief Ricky Ramie posted Fields’ arrest report from Spokane, Washington and wrote this:

“We have been through enough in Lynn Haven and if this is what we have to hold in the future as a Mayor, may we all come to our senses and realize we need to move forward not backwards. Please make informed decisions as you vote!”

News 13 first reported on the April 2017 arrest during a 13 NOW live online debate last week. The report states that Fields was arrested after getting into a physical and verbal argument with her husband. She was charged with assault and malicious mischief.

Fields maintains that the arrest was a misunderstanding and was caused by a medical issue. Reached Tuesday, Fields said she took issue with Ramie’s post.

“I think it was very unprofessional of him to put it on his Facebook page,” she said. She added that the post is an indication that she is on the right path.

“It tells me one thing, it tells me I must be a very big threat to this city because I promised to stamp out corruption and I will,” she said. “I am going to clean up this city. I love Lynn Haven.”

Ramie followed up on his comments with a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“The proof is in the arrest report,” he wrote. “If you are going to stop corruption and lawlessness … you should start in your home by not beating your husband and then running from the police. It all starts at home.”