UPDATE: The fire is out and people have returned home after a storm caused a gas leak, Lynn Haven officials confirmed.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven first responders are evacuating homes after a lightning strike caused a gas leak in the area.

Lynn Haven police said the strike hit a tree which caused a limb to land on an underground gas line. The line is leaking gas and officials are working to get it cut off.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of 12th Street and Tennessee Avenue, police said.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.