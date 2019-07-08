Lynn Haven offering sandbags to residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — With the chance of heavy rainfall later in the week, the city of Lynn Haven is offering sandbags to residents.

Sandbags and sand will be available Monday beginning at noon at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex, located at 2201 Recreation Drive.

The city says there is a limit of 10 bags per household, and residents will need to fill their own bags. You can also fill your own bags if you have them. Residents will need to bring an ID or water bill to verify residency.

Bags and sand will also be available July 9-11 as supplies last.

Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley discussed the tropics on Facebook Live Monday morning.