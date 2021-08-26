Lynn Haven may face heavy rain from Ida just weeks after Fred flooding

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Tropical Storm Ida is gaining strength in the Caribbean and could bring heavy rain to the area sometime early next week.

This comes as many residents are still recovering from the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred.

Ambus Smith and his wife have lived in Lynn Haven for over 40 years. He said the flooding has gotten worse in the past decade, and his property was majorly affected by Fred.

“We had a sliding glass door facing the lake and about a year ago we had it taken out because the flood came in here so easily,” said Smith. “This last flood with Fred, the water seeped in underneath where the wall was built and we got five inches of water in our playroom.”

Lynn Haven City Commissioner, Judy Tinder, said the city has made progress in its efforts to better prepare for rain.

“We are cleaning ditches out as fast as we can right now,” Tinder said.

Tinder added that the Florida Department of Transportation is having Phoenix Construction dig out ditches as well as haul away the debris from Virginia Avenue down Highway 390.

“That’s really exciting,” said Tinder. “We had a huge problem there last time and that will be taken care of.”

Earlier this week commissioners also passed a stormwater assessment to fund stormwater projects.

Smith, who lives on Anderson Bayou said he is not too worried about potential storm impacts at this point, but said he stays vigilant because he lives so close to the water.

“We start putting sandbags in before it gets too high,” Smith said. “We have plenty of time because it’s a lot of work for this old man to pick up sandbags. But it has to be done.”

According to city officials, sandbags are always available free of charge to residents at Cain Griffin park.

Sand is available at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.