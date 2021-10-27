Lynn Haven man will spend rest of life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man named Nickolas Davison was found guilty of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 and was convicted to life in prison with no chance of parole by the jury.

“You don’t know what he was fully willing to admit to,” state attorney Peter Overstreet said. “But what you do know is what he did admit to. That is the evidence.”

Davison admitted that he had sexually molested a six-year-old girl four years ago when he was questioned by the Lynn Haven Police Department. However, his attorneys argued that the capital felony of sexual battery on a person under the age of 12 was too harsh a punishment.

“I’m not saying she wasn’t doing her very best, she was,” Kimberly Jewell, the defense attorney said. “She was doing her very best. But we have to remember some of the things that she hesitated on. And then some of the things that she said ‘I’m not quite sure,’ and then when pressed was sure.”

But Overstreet urged the jurors to follow what the victim said.

Once the interview began, Davison denied that he had sexually molested the victim. However, as the interview with law enforcement continued, he admitted that the assault happened over a five-month period.