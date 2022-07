LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man is facing child sex charges for allegedly molesting a girl between the age of 12 and 16.

Lynn Haven Police said 46 year old Peter John Schipansky molested the child three years ago.

The victim claimed Schipansky walked-in on her as she was showering, inappropriately touched her, and was exposing himself.

He is in the Bay County jail and is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and is awaiting first appearance.