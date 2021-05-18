Lynn Haven man charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven police say a local man attacked a woman, threatened her with a knife, and held her against her will for several hours until she was able to escape.

Chad Everitt Williams is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and domestic violence battery (second or subsequent offense)

Chad Williams

Officers said Williams was arrested they responded to a report of a woman running into traffic in the area of the Bailey Bridge.

“Officers were able to locate this woman and determine that she had been beaten, threatened with a knife and held against her will in a nearby residence for a period of hours before she was able to escape,” they wrote in a news release. “When found, it was determined that she was trying to flag down passing motorists in an effort to summon help.”

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Officers initially couldn’t find Williams but his vehicle was later located at the home of a family member in Panama City. A search of that home revealed that Williams was not there.

An active search continued for Williams and he was later spotted leaving the residence of another family member. Williams was subsequently arrested by members of the Panama City Police Departments Street Crimes Unit.