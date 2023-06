LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was arrested after he raped a 14-year-old, Lynn Haven police said Friday.

Antowan DeNorris Hendricks, 53, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

“The victim disclosed the details of this incident in a forensic interview and in the course of the investigation, Hendricks was positively identified as the perpetrator of this offense,” police wrote in a news release.

Hendricks is being held on a $250,000 bond.