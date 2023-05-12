LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — An investigation into a bruise led Lynn Haven police officers to a man who had been sexually abusing a child, court records state.

Investigators were speaking to a young child about a bruise on her face. They learned that was caused by an accident with another child on the playground, according to an arrest affidavit. But during the interview the girl said Elzin Ayala-Espinoza sexually abused her multiple times.

She added that the crimes happened when her mother was not home.

Ayala-Espinoza, 32, of Lynn Haven was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.