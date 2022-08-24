LYNN HAVEN. Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was found to be in possession of over a kilogram of 1,4-Butanediol and drug paraphernalia, Lynn Haven Police Department wrote.

A search warrant for the property of James Marion Kirkley was served through an investigation completed by LHPD and the Bay County Sherriff’s Office.

Upon arrival to the defendant’s home, officers found 2 one gallon water bottles filled with an oily substance inside his garage, court records state.

Investigators tested the liquid and it came back positive for 1, 4-Butanediol.

Along with the gallon bottles, a small zip lock bag was located inside Kirkley’s garage, according to Lynn Haven Police records. Law Enforcement Officers said the bag was used to store methamphetamine.

Kirkley is charged with trafficking in 1,4-Butanediol and possession of drug paraphernalia.