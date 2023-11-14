LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven commissioners are apparently having second thoughts about replacing the city’s library.

The library was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. The shell and debris were finally removed in March 2021. Staff presented design plans for a new library to the commission in January 2022. They included a coffee bar and media center. Commissioners are now debating if $1.9 million in insurance money should be spent elsewhere.

“There was some discussion today as to whether or not it should go to the library, if it should go to our sewer plant, or if that should go towards paying off the debt or something else altogether,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson. “Right now, step one was just making sure that we improve that site with the storm water necessities to make sure that whatever we build on there would be sufficient.”

Commissioners only discussed possible sites for the new library. They have not approved construction.