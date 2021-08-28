Lynn Haven hosts end of summer block party

LYNN HAVE, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven residents came together on Saturday for some family friendly fun. The city hosted their first ever End of The Summer Block Party.

The End of The Summer Block Party featured over 40 vendors, a classic car display, and food trucks for locals to enjoy like The Spice is Right, Gelato Love, and That’s What Cheese Said.

“Everyone has been out and enjoying…we see a lot of families here with their kids enjoying the day out its been great,” said Endless Summer Treats Owner, Marina Boeira.

Boeira said these events are important to her because they help grow the Lynn Haven community – one that she loves being a part of.

“It gives us a chance to be out in the community, Boeira said. “This event specifically is very important to us. We definitely want to see Lynn Haven grow. We love living here, so we want to see more people out enjoying the community, so that’s why we made sure we were here today.”

Another small business owner Shanequa Gates said events like this help them to connect to the community while supporting the city.

“People dont know there’s things out there that they may be interested in or things they’ve never seen before, and they may want to try it out, Blissful Workz owner Shanequa Gates said. They can come to things like this and meet new people, meet the small businesses, and it keeps the money flowing in the community.”

The all day event also featured live music from artists around Bay County.