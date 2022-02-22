LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven closed out Black History Month celebrations with a special exhibit on Tuesday.

The finale was themed “Black Health and Wellness.”

The exhibit included art from African countries and art from local schools.

Local African American organizations also set up their booths at the event.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vicki Gainer said she hopes people walk away from the exhibit with more knowledge of black history.

“This month has been a great month for us, just celebrating and informing the public about great things that African Americans have done and just continue this every year and hopefully every year just gets better and better,” Gainer said.

The celebration concluded with remarks from city officials and special guest U.S. Air Force Colonel Nikki M. Mitchell.

Mitchell was the First African American female colonel in the North Carolina National Guard.