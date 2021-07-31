Lynn Haven holds basketball tournament and backpack giveaway

LYNN HAVEN, FLA. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven held a back to school event today at Cain Griffin Park where 100 backpacks packed with supplies were given out to kids playing in a basketball tournament. The tournament began at 8 a.m. and allowed area kids an opportunity to lace up against other kids in the area.



With school beginning on Aug. 10th for Bay District Schools, the event was an opportunity to prepare students for a return to the classroom, with the proper supplies needed to begin the school year. Each backpack has at least 10 supplies that can be used for any age.

“We had the idea is we collaborated that we should be able to give out backpacks to really make this a back to school event,” Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson said. “And so I talked to a group of local pastors called Pastors United and asked if those churches would be willing to support us in this event. And so they have sponsored 100 backpacks.”

Besides handing out school supplies, the city also brought in a motivational speaker to talk to the students about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.



This was the first event of its kind that Lynn Haven has ever held.