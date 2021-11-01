Lynn Haven firefighter charged in child porn case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven firefighter was arrested and fired Friday after police investigators said they determined he had child porn on his phone.

Lynn Haven police said they received the information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center tracks child pornography on the internet and indicated that illegal material was downloaded to a cell phone and an email account belonging to 29-year-old David Rafuse.

Investigators said they then verified the information with Verizon, Google, and Lynn Haven’s employee directory.

Rafuse is charged with obscene communication. Officials added that the agency got a search warrant and seized other devices owned by Rafuse during a search and those devices will be examined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.