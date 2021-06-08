Lynn Haven establishes two new committees, involves residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is getting residents involved in the inner workings of the city. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, two new committees were established.

Lynn Haven has created a Debt-Review Committee and a Charter Review Committee.

The Charter Review Committee is made up of five residents, one selected by each commissioner and the Mayor. They will be reviewing the city’s charter and making recommendations to the commission as needed.

“We’re gonna recommend that they meet monthly, certainly as needed but certainly we will recommend that they meet on a monthly basis, in order to have enough time to digest the charter and make recommendations back to us as the city commission,” said Jesse Nelson, Lynn Haven’s Mayor.

The Debt-Review Committee is made up of seven members; one resident selected by each commissioner and the Mayor as well as the City Manager and the Deputy Finance Director.

“The Debt-Review Committee will be reviewing our debt as a city. So they’ll be meeting for a maximum of 90 days and at the end of that time they’ll be coming back with recommendations on how we can possibly reduce our debt or letting us know that we’re doing a good job at managing our debt,” Nelson said.

The city says their goal is to ensure they’re heading in the best direction financially and having a committee dedicated to that will keep them on the right path.

