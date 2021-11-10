Lynn Haven Elementary honors veterans with essays and songs

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Elementary School got an early start on Veteran’s Day on Wednesday.

More than 100 people, including veterans and parents, showed up at the school for the event.

Children sang each of the military branch’s songs while some shared poems and essays they had written commemorating military members’ service.

“I think they have a great appreciation of the men and women who defend our country day today,” music teacher Julie Eadie said. “And who knows how many might rise up and defend our country one day because they’ve been inspired by an event like this, or by the learning that took place as we prepared it.”