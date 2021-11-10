Lynn Haven Elementary honors veterans with essays and songs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students at Lynn Haven Elementary School commemorated Veteran’s Day with songs and essays.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Elementary School got an early start on Veteran’s Day on Wednesday.

More than 100 people, including veterans and parents, showed up at the school for the event.

Children sang each of the military branch’s songs while some shared poems and essays they had written commemorating military members’ service.

“I think they have a great appreciation of the men and women who defend our country day today,” music teacher Julie Eadie said. “And who knows how many might rise up and defend our country one day because they’ve been inspired by an event like this, or by the learning that took place as we prepared it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fountain man accused of years-long sexual battery

St. John Catholic Academy celebrates local veterans during assembly

Late Kay Trammell honored through a building dedication

Community members volunteer at Rutherford, ensuring students go to class

WATCH: Black bears tip trash cans in Springfield neighborhood

Benefit ride to be held in honor of local teen

More Local News

Don't Miss