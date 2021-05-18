Lynn Haven election results

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The preliminary results in the Lynn Haven run-off election are in for Mayor and two city commission seats.

In the mayor’s race Ellyne Fields faced off against Jesse Nelson. Fields received 49.5 percent of votes while Nelson got 50.5 percent. Nelson is the unofficial winner.

And in the Lynn Haven Seat 3 Commission race George Hines Jr. faced Jamie Warrick. Hines received 33.4 percent of votes while Warrick got 66.6 percent. Warrick is the unofficial winner.

And in the Lynn Haven Seat 4 Commission race incumbent Judy Tinder faced Brian Dick. Tinder received 59.1 percent of votes while Dick got 40.9 percent. Tinder is the unofficial winner.

These results from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections are preliminary until the election is certified later this week.