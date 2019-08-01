Breaking News
Tyndall issues warning about lead in soil at Tyndall Elementary School
Lynn Haven dedicates ‘Rails to Trails’ trailhead to Frances Wittkopf

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for another excuse to get outside, a new trail is coming to Lynn haven.

On Wednesday, the City of Lynn Haven hosted the Frances Wittkopf trailhead dedication ceremony. Wittkopt served as a Lynn Haven commissioner for over a decade, pushing for the Rails to Trails project’s completion.

“She is passionate about this trail, she’s passionate about the City of Lynn Haven and she is just a wonderful lady,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson. “It’s an honor to be able to honor her and her family today for all of her work.”

The trail will stretch 3.7 miles with rest areas, benches and lighting throughout the entire trail. It will have several major access points, with the path ending at US 231.

“It will extend from the fuel depot property off of Kentucky Avenue all the way to the sports complex on 390,” said Anderson.

Wittkopf and her family are excited to see this project coming to fruition.

“This will afford people a safe way to bicycle,” said Anderson. “It will be safe and beautiful at night as well, so we are looking forward to it being completed.”

The engineering phase is complete and the project is awaiting construction funding.

