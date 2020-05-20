Lynn Haven couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A long time Lynn Haven couple got a big surprise as they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Leon and Lois Miller said they had plans for the day to be calm and kind of uneventful.

However, city manager Vickie Gainer made sure the love birds were home morning 10:30.

Leon said they were sitting on the porch of their home when all of a sudden neighbors, police officers, friends and family made their way down the street for a drive by parade.

News13 spoke with the Miller’s after the excitement died down and asked what the greatest lesson they learned over the years is.

“Forgive and forget and we also learned not to define each other. We define ourselves and I supported him in his activities and he supports me and that’s the most important thing, that support you have,” said Lois Miller.

“When I first told my daddy, I’m about to get married, he looked at me and said one thing, don’t you bring the word divorce into this house, that scared me and that helped us stay these 60 years,” noted Leon Miller.

Lois Miller said another special part from the day was a surprise visit from their daughter.

The full video of the parade can be found below.