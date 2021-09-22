Lynn Haven corruption suspect to change plea

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — Former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton is scheduled to change his plea on Friday from not guilty to guilty.

Albritton, along with former Mayor Margo Anderson, City Council Member Antonious Barnes, and Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch are accused of a criminal conspiracy to enrich themselves both before and after Hurricane Michael.

Albritton worked closely with Anderson and is believed to have a significant amount of information about the case.

This is most likely the twist that federal prosecutors referred to last week when they announced they would proceed with a new indictment. Prosecutors had faced a setback when Judge Mark Walker threw out a grand conspiracy charge against the four defendants but Albritton’s plea, and expected testimony against the remaining three could breathe new life into the case.

If he follows through Albritton becomes the sixth person to plead guilty in the case. The other five are former City Manager Mike White, Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Erosion Control Specialist Owner David White, and ECS Employee Shannon Rodriguez, and Joshua Daniel Anderson, owner of GreenLeaf Lawn Care of Bay County.

They are also expected to testify against Finch, Anderson, and Barnes if the case goes to trial.

The case itself is a hodgepodge of alleged criminal conspiracies that prosecutors claimed were connected. Walker disagreed ruling that only some of the various crimes were connected to each of the remaining defendants.

Here is how he described them: