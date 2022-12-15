LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Another hearing is now set in the federal Lynn Haven corruption case.

On Monday, former Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonius Barnes testified that he accepted money from James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction. Barnes was a commissioner at the time but said the money was a loan to start a new business and not a bribe. Barnes never paid the money back.

Prosecutors accused Finch and Barnes of bribery in the case. Barnes eventually pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge and agreed to testify. But during his testimony, Barnes said prosecutors pressured him to take the deal and he only did it because he could not afford to fight the charges.

Federal defendants are required to testify that the only reason they are taking a plea is because they are guilty and were not coerced by prosecutors or anyone else.

After his testimony ended Judge Mark Walker demanded that Barnes and federal prosecutors return to his courtroom next week to explain the situation.

That hearing is now set for 10 a.m. Thursday.