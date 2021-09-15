Lynn Haven commissioners approve tentative millage rate and budget for FY2022

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – At a meeting Wednesday night, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the measure that will lower the tentative millage rate for the next fiscal year.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said he was thrilled with how the budget and millage rate ended up for the upcoming fiscal year.

“I think the citizens will be excited about the budget this year,” Aldridge said. “Last year we had to raise the millage rate a little bit. This year we are able to reduce the millage rate from a 4.3 to a 4.1 and anytime you are going down, that’s a good thing with the government in my opinion.”

City Manager Vickie Gainer said the city budget has been leveling off since Hurricane Michael in 2018 and is close to getting back to what is considered standard.

“I think for the budget, it is a reflection of the city itself tightening our belts in many areas because we know we are getting ready to get into rebuilding mode,” said Gainer. “We have been waiting for this for almost three years. We have been very diligent in our savings.”

Gainer said the rebuild includes the city hall, police department, and Fire Station 1, as well as the sports complex gymnasium and ballfields.

The city also gave the green light to new developments, such as the hotly-anticipated grocery store Aldi.

“It is a testament to the growth that’s happening here in the city of Lynn Haven,” Gainer said. “Aldi is something that is worldwide […] and from reading a lot of the comments, the residents are very excited about it.”

There were some concerns about the development, particularly regarding stormwater, but Aldridge said not to worry.

“I am excited for any new development or any new growth in Lynn Haven because we are a growing area,” said Aldridge. “There were some concerns from the citizens about the stormwater but we have been assured by staff that there is a stormwater retention pond back behind that area for a multiplex development so actually it is more than we need.”

Lynn Haven City Commissioners will vote on the final budget and millage rate on Tuesday, September 28.