Lynn Haven Commissioner points finger at former City Manager

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)– Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder is pointing fingers at former City Manager Joel Schubert.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Tinder claimed Schubert sold 1.282 acres of waterfront property formerly belonging to the Lions Club on Iowa Avenue.​ Tinder saying Schubert sold the property that was appraised at $535,000 to Allen Bense for only $329,000, dramatically reducing the original price.​

She also stated that the city gave him an easement on the same property—absolutely free.​

This is just one of the reasons why Tinder is requesting a forensic audit of the city’s spending.

“It was not my intent or job to put guilt or blame on anyone…I was just trying to report what I found,” said Judy Tinder, Commissioner for Lynn Haven.

Joel Schubert issued a statement to News13 regarding the accusation.

“I resigned as Lynn Haven city manager more than two years ago. I am proud of the accomplishments led by the commission and achieved by staff during my three years there, and I’m particularly proud of the financial goals that were met and the fiscal state of the city when I left compared to my arrival.

I am aware of comments at the last commission meeting regarding a city-owned land sale in 2016. This land was sold in accordance with the city’s strategic plan and sales process and at the direction and unanimous approval of the city commission. The property was repeatedly advertised over many months due to an initial lack of interest at the appraised value. The process was transparent and public records supporting the sale are readily available.”

