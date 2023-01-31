LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday.

Tinder sent an email to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections about her decision.

“Please consider this my formal notification that as of today, January 31, 2023, I am vacating my Commissioner, Seat 4 in Lynn Haven,” she wrote.

Tinder is a witness in the federal corruption probe in the city and an outspoken supporter of former Mayor Margo Anderson. She has also frequently been critical of Vickie Gainer, the city’s current city manager. Tinder also called for Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie to be fired.

In December it became public knowledge that Ramie sent an insulting text message about Tinder’s partner several years ago. The message came to light as part of the corruption probe.

Tinder was re-elected to the commission in April of last year and had another year to serve in her term. The City Commission will likely decide whether or not to appoint a replacement at their next meeting. Officials tell News 13 that the seat could also be decided as part of the upcoming municipal elections in April.