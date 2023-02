LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Commission appointed longtime Bay District administrator Judy Vandergrift to an open commission seat Friday.

The commission selected Vandergrift over three other candidates. The applicants included Ellyne Fields, who is currently the only person to qualify to run for the seat in April.

The seat became open after Commissioner Judy Tinder stepped down to run for Lynn Haven mayor.

This is a developing story and we will have more later today.