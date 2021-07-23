Lynn Haven City Hall demolition complete

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — Demolition is complete at Lynn Haven City Hall.

After suffering extensive damage in Hurricane Michael, the city determined that the building as a whole was beyond repair and ordered demolition to begin.

What is left standing, which includes the clock tower, has been designated as historic and will not be coming down.

It will instead be incorporated into the new building.

Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, said she is thrilled that some of the building could be saved.

“We thought it was just a great thing to do to keep the historic side and build around it,'” Gainer said. “That is going to be where the mayor and the commissioners reside to see residents that come in so yes the demo side of that is finished.”

Gainer said the city is now just waiting for approval from FEMA to move ahead with the project.

It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.