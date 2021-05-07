Lynn Haven Building Inspector arrested

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Another Lynn Haven employee is now facing felony charges after investigators say he defrauded local residents after Hurricane Michael.

Michael Gordon, 59, of Lynn Haven is charged with public order crimes and fraud. Lynn Haven police said Friday that they began investigating Gordon after they learned he had obtained a general contractor’s license in Calhoun County. That action sent up red flags after local and state investigators determined that a former employee was illegally awarding licenses to individuals.

Investigators say Gordon ordered employees to inspect buildings even though they were not qualified to perform the inspections. According to an employee Gordon was doing this both in Lynn Haven and in Bay County when he worked as a building inspector for the Bay County Building Department.

“He never even stepped foot on the property,” said Lynn Haven Police Chief Rickie Ramie.

Ramie added that he is concerned about the safety of Lynn Haven residents who are now living or working in buildings that were inspected by Gordon and his employees. This is especially egregious given what Lynn Haven residents have already faced in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just one more burden the citizens are going to have put back on them,” Ramie said. “At the end of the day, somebody needs to be accountable for that. And it’s not going to happen in the City of Lynn Haven.”