Lynn Haven block party to be held October 12

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City of Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder visited News 13 Midday to discuss the upcoming block party in the city October 12.

The block party will feature a hot dog eating contest, live music, antique car show, silent auction and other events. It will take place on Florida Avenue and start at 4 p.m.

Tinder told News 13 the party will help to continue to bring the community together following the anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

