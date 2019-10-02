Lynn Haven block party to be held October 12

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City of Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder visited News 13 Midday to discuss the upcoming block party in the city October 12.

The block party will feature a hot dog eating contest, live music, antique car show, silent auction and other events. It will take place on Florida Avenue and start at 4 p.m.

Tinder told News 13 the party will help to continue to bring the community together following the anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the block party and its location.

