Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve to hold ribbon cutting on Tuesday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The highly anticipated grand opening of the Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve is set to take place Tuesday.

The City of Lynn Haven will celebrate the grand opening of the park at 9 a.m. this Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

The park was funded by Early Restoration Natural Resource Damage Assessment fees and penalties from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill back in 2010.

The park features and outdoor classroom and playground for kids including a Panama City Crayfish climbing structure.

The park will also have a fitness loop, a disc golf course, hiking trails and more.

