Lynn Haven approves development orders for sports complex

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is making progress on the Sports Complex which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

On Tuesday, the commission approved construction on various parts of the project. The city commission approved development orders for the ball fields, the gymnasium, and the facilities building.

The new park will showcase five baseball fields, a concession stand, batting cages, a new sidewalk, and lighting.

The city says they are waiting on F.E.M.A’s approval before moving forward.

“Currently they’re in F.E.M.A’s cue doing that last bit of looking and making sure there’s no historic preservation on the land anywhere. The contractors have already been chosen so we’re just waiting on F.E.M.A to give us the go-ahead,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

After F.E.M.A approves the project, they’ll start construction. Gainer says the park should be open by spring 2022.