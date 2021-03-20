Lynn Haven Animal Shelter undergoes renovations

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has started renovations to improve their facility after it was damaged in Hurricane Michael.

Parks and Grounds Director, Ty Farris, said the building’s upgrades are long overdue.

Farris said the project will cost around $220,000 and FEMA recovery funds are being allocated to the upgrades.

The shelter plans to make their current entrance into a meet-and-greet space for potential owners to meet their future pets.

Farris said they hope the new renovations will encourage more people to adopt animals from the shelter.

“Yeah what we’re looking at right now is you know we want to turn — you know this has been a standard block building, concrete floors, it’s been pretty sparse in nature and with this remodel what we’d like to do is go ahead and create a fun and funky kind of vibe — just create a fun environment when people come and adopt dogs,” Farris said.

Farris said the project will take about nine months to complete. He also said in addition to creating more office space, the renovations will allow them to house more animals at the shelter.