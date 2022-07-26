LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery chain, and one of the most requested stores by News 13 viewers, is set to open on August 24.

A Google search lists the Highway 77 store opening on that day.

Aldi officials have previously confirmed that the store would open this summer.

“We take a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping that saves shoppers on their grocery bills,” the store’s website states. “In fact, smart shoppers have found that switching from national brands to ALDI exclusive brands can save them up to 50 percent** on their weekly must-haves. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the ALDI streamlined approach, bringing shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices every day.”

Aldi is also opening a location in Callaway but a start date for that store has not yet been announced.