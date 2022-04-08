PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature is going back to Tallahassee this month for a special session on congressional redistricting and a local woman is watching the battle closely.

The pressure is on to redraw the maps before this year’s elections.

Florida was just given another congressional seat because of the population boom the state saw in 2020.

Experts said if officials don’t come to an agreement on redistricting, it’ll be like that seat was never added which is something that could impact all Floridians.

“Every Floridian needs to understand that this failure to draw a proper map that incorporates our new district, we are all being harmed,” said League of Women Voter’s Florida President, Cecil Scoon.

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed their most recent map — something that deeply concerns Scoon.

“There is grave concern that this back and forth between the governor and his directives of what he wants and what is lawful could end up at an impasse and then we might run out of time and not be able to draw the districts to take into account the new one which gives Florida more power,” Scoon said.

Scoon said if a new map isn’t drawn, we’ll have to fall back on our old map. However, the old map wouldn’t include a new district for the state’s new congressional seat.

She said we would lose the effect of having a new seat in congress.

“If you’re sick, and you need medicine and the medicine is in a lockbox but you don’t have the key, it’s as if the medicine wasn’t there,” Scoon said.

However, a congressional seat isn’t the only concern for the League. Scoon said Governor DeSantis’ map would eliminate two predominantly African American districts.

“The league’s attitude is we don’t want anybody’s voice missing from the table when decisions are being made,” Scoon said. “But with this particular instance, something that’s been established to remedy historical discrimination and present day discrimination for that to be taken we seem to be going backwards and shutting the mouths of people whose mouths have been shut for hundreds of years.”

Scoon said depending on the way lines are drawn, you can limit the impact of different communities.

“If you know what you’re doing, you can split the power of the vote by drawing a line in the middle of a community that votes in a particular way,” Scoon said.

Scoon said the League has been very active in the redistricting process. She said they will be giving out guidance on the special session Governor DeSantis has called for redistricting.

The special session is set to take place April 19 through April 22.