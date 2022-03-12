PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucky Puppy Rescue held its 12th annual fundraiser on Saturday. The organization was hoping to raise $50,000.

“The fundraiser is specifically for spaying, neutering, deworming, any sort of vaccinations to get the dog prepared for adoption,” Event Coordinator Lindsay Williams said.

Williams said that the funds would also be used to train dogs.

Williams said that raising money for spaying and neutering is paramount, to keep down dog and cat populations as much as possible.

“There’s just an overpopulation of dogs and cats, especially in northwest Florida,” Williams said. It’s always been that way and we’re just here to kind of make the dogs transition into a new home easier.”

Hundreds of community members attended the event. It cost $10 to walk in, and eat a spaghetti lunch. Attendees could also buy desserts, enter raffles for prizes, or buy artwork and t-shirts.

“Being a community event, it lets you know that there’s still love in the community,” Panama City Beach Resident Cassandra Postell-Faustin said. “Not only for each other but for our babies. For the animals in the community.”