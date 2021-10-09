Lucky Puppy Rescue holds fundraiser for kennels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dogs in Bay County stole the show today at a Lucky Puppy fundraiser at the base of Bailey Bridge.

Lucky Puppy is non-profit dog rescue. They brought eight dogs that attendees could play with, and they’re all up for adoption.

Guests brought treats, dog food, and other supplies like bleach for the kennel. Many guests purchased raffle tickets. All proceeds will go directly to the non-profit.

“We just can’t do it without the community around us so we love events like this,” Lucky Puppy volunteer Dawn Paley said. “We love volunteers that come, we love anybody who would like to make a monetary donation or just drop off supplies. Every little bit helps us be able to keep doing what we’re doing for the dogs.”

Paley said Lucky Puppy raised a couple of hundred dollars at Saturday’s event. If you are interested in adopting a dog, visit their website.