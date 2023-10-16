PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School 5th graders received an entertaining lesson Monday morning about nutrition.

The district and Chartwells Food Service planned an event to teach the importance of eating fruit.

Two students competed against Principal Christina Bordelon and Superintendent Mark McQueen making smoothies in blenders. The blenders were attached to stationary bikes. Each had to pedal the bike to activate the blenders.

“It was just an amazing opportunity to teach kids about good nutrition and health and how to fuel your body with the right nutritious foods. Also, a little bit about science and how energy can be transformed into and translated into blending fruits,” said McQueen.

The race showed kids and adults alike how important it is to properly fuel your body with superfoods. They also learned how different fruits and vegetables help boost your mood and keep you energized throughout the day.