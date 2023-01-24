PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Careersource Gulf Coast has several job opportunities coming up and ways to help prepare for them.

The 36th Annual Bay County Job Fair featuring more than 60 employers is next Saturday at Florida State College- Panama City’s Holley Center.

This week at Career Source Gulf Coast’s Job Center they’re giving away free business attire ahead of the event.

Full suits, dresses, and accessories are available at the facility on the corner of Highway 231 and 19th Street in Panama City every day this week, January 23-27 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oceaneering Plant Manager Wesley Cort is one of the employers who said he hopes to hire at the job fair.

He said he was promoted from an internship role to a new position in his first year and a half with the company. He said they’ll teach you everything you need to know.

“We have many different types of positions,” Cort said. “Different backgrounds [are] needed from maintenance technicians, productions operators, to welders, TIG welders, project managers, and senior project managers as well. [There are] a lot of jobs in supply chain management, purchasing as well so, you know it’s a wide range of different types of positions.”

Healthcare, fast food, and even a law firm will also be looking to hire at the event. Some part-time and some full-time.

Call (850) 872-4340 to pre-register for Careersources’ resume workshop being held Wednesday, January 25th morning.