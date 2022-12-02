BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — About 9 years ago Garrett Anderson attended his first “First Friday” meeting.

On Friday fellow chamber members celebrated his accomplishments during his last “First Friday” as Chamber Chairman.

The local business community packed the FSU Panama City campus’ Holley Center Friday morning for a look back at Anderson’s year leading the chamber. Those highlights include the chamber’s support of a new Civic Center and the campaign for an appointed school superintendent rather than an elected one.

He said he’s most proud of the ‘Better Bay Education’ initiative.

“My favorite moment is being a part of the Education Initiative Task Force,” Anderson said. “We got a lot of stuff accomplished with that. We have a lot of great people still working on that. That’s to bring mentorships and sponsorships into Bay County school systems.”

Anderson estimated they have provided about 100 mentors since starting the program.

Kyle Shoots will become the next Chamber Chairman, with Anderson becoming the Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee.