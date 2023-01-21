PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though the day consisted of a few showers, many people decided to really get wet for a good cause.

The Salty Goat held their 7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ fundraiser Saturday afternoon, where around 50 brave souls of all ages came to the beach to submerge themselves in the Gulf of Mexico.

The late Gary Gold, who owned The Salty Goat, started the tradition.

After Gold was diagnosed with leukemia, the local saloon decided to use the polar plunge as a way to raise money for cancer research at Shands Hospital.

Jermy Myers helps run the Salty Goat and was there when the fundraiser idea was first formed.

Myers said it meant the world to him and the Golds family to carry on the tradition annually.

“Each year, it gets a little bit bigger more people that come in from out of town kind of see what’s going on, and they’ll come in,” Myers said. “It’s really about family and about the closeness of all the folks in here and in town during the winter. It’s a great event to raise money, and we have such a great time doing it.”

The Salty Goat holds the event on the weekend that falls closest to January 19th to honor Gold’s birthday.

Everyone who participates in the fundraiser is encouraged to donate $20.