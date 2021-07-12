Locals show support of Cuban protest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As a result of the significant anti-government sentiment and unrest in Cuba, Bay Countians gathered at the corner of 23rd Street and Highway 77 to show their support for the people of Cuba. With flags waving, horns blaring and music blasting, the demonstrators made sure their message was heard loud and clear.

“Cuba is starving and they are going through many difficulties. Hospitals don’t have the medicines they should have. People are in the streets. And we are just looking to have some sort of support and get help of any kind. It is not only in Panama City, it’s all around the United States: Miami, Tampa. And you know we are just doing our little thing to support,” said Kaila Devor’as, a protestor at the demonstration.

While dozens of locals kicked off the protest in Bay County, the protest grew larger and larger as the evening progressed, lifting their voice in support of the Cuban people.