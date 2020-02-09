Locals recognize ‘Go Red for Women Day’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When women think of a deadly disease, breast cancer may come to their mind first but breast cancer is not the number one killer of women in the nation; it’s heart disease.

In light of this, physicians across the country Friday dawned red t-shirts sporting the phrase, “Go Red for Women.” The day is meant to bring awareness to the high fatality rate for women who struggle with heart complications.

Dr. Amir Haghighat, Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, explains the medical community has a tall task of identifying and treating heart disease in women as they typically will not see their physicians for symptoms as soon as men do.

Haghighat describes the subtle symptoms that would indicate a heart is in trouble, such as jaw pain, shoulder blade pain, or pain in the back. He says if any of these complications get worse with physical activity, it is important to make an appointment to see your doctor.

Medical professionals urge being proactive now will help prevent heart conditions down the road; starting with your diet, cutting back on high saturated fats, processed foods, and including more vegetables into your meals. Also, when it comes to daily exercise, 20-30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise is all it takes, a brisk walk or bicycle ride Dr. Haghighat says.

