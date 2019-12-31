Locals react to proposed HWY 231 Flyover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this month, News 13 spoke with Panama City officials about how they felt on a proposed flyover at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Highway 231.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s plan would have motorists travel over major connecting roads like Jenks and Harrison Avenue.

The proposed plans would allow motorists to get to HWY 231 quicker but the plan could hurt local businesses.

“With visitors and spring break and stuff like that, I think we’ll feel an impact is going to come but we’ll have our regulars if it’s not hard to get over the flyover to get here,” said Stuffy’s Cafe Employee Natascha Smeby.

Residents agree the locals will continue to show up but say the traffic congestion in that area needs to be addressed.

“I work on Jenks and I see it backed up there a lot and I see a lot of accidents happen there so I think that’ll help if the traffic can flow better through that intersection,” said Panama City Resident Leah Marchbanks.

The project would also expand U.S. 98 from four lanes to six.

The Crazy Donkey Mexican Restaurant sits just yards away from where the flyover would begin.

“I think it’s a good idea for me but for the other businesses, honestly I think they’re going to struggle big time,” said owner, Santiago Solorio.

He says he’s lucky his business won’t be impacted by the flyover but if it did, he feels as if he would have to close his doors.

“Because I cannot survive like that because I need the tourists, I really need the tourists,” Solorio said.

FDOT will have another presentation on this at the Transportation Planning Organization meeting on January 30.

