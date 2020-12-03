Locals react to Pier Park Beach Ball Drop being canceled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The COVID-19 pandemic has made an impact on another large scale event this year. The annual Pier Park Ball Drop in Panama City Beach has been canceled.

“I was sad. It’s a big thing, and it’s just a great opportunity for all of us in this area,” said area resident Kim McCullough.

McCullough has lived in Panama City Beach since 2015 and said this event is one she looks forward to each year.

“It’s a fun thing for the locals and for the visitors,” she said.

And she’s not alone, area native Zane Hamilton also said he enjoys attending the event each year.

“I always think it’s really fun seeing the kids come out there for when they do the beach ball drop for everyone where they all fall out in the middle of the street,” Hamilton said.

The event attracts thousands each year, something the Pier Park Public Relations team said would not work in a pandemic.

“In response to COVID-19, we have made the decision to scale back our holiday activities for this year and will not be hosting the annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball event at Pier Park,” said Joellyn Fellmeth, Vice President of Marketing for Pier Park.

In response, Visit Panama City Beach said they will be hosting a firework event that would allow families to still celebrate the holiday safely.

New Years Eve Firework displays will be set off at Schooner’s, the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier and would call for social distancing on the 27- mile beach stretch. The display will be set off at midnight.

McCullough said she’s happy for the chance to still celebrate.

”I think that’s awesome they’re still doing the fireworks but the Beach Ball Drop is also geared toward the families so that they can get their kids out and experience New Year’s Eve,” McCullough said.

Angel Hupcej, an area resident, said she questions the decision.

“I still think people are going to be gathering to watch the fireworks so I don’t think it’s any different if they go to watch the ball drop,” Hupcej said.

Despite the mixed emotions, one thing was clear, the excitement to say goodbye to 2020.

“I’m looking forward to 2021 to get here,” McCullough said.