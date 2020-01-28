Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Historical Society of Bay County held their monthly presentation and the night’s topic was the harbor pilots of Saint Andrew Bay.

Speaker Martha Spiva gave a lecture regarding harbor pilots, their duties as well as their rich history connected to the area. Pilots with the knowledge of the local waters are required for ships to come into the bay as they help vessels dock safely. Spiva said although the job can be dangerous during rough weather, it was even more so during times of war.

“During wartime because of the shipyard, because of the strategic things going on that was particularly a busy time and a very dangerous time with all the U-boats that were in the bay and out in the gulf. The pilot boat was all black with no lights and they didn’t even have a radio during that time. They had to go down to the bay early in the morning at first light to get the ships in and out. It was very dangerous at that time,” explained Spiva.

The Historical Society of Bay County holds their monthly presentations at 7 p.m. on the last Monday of every month at the Grace Presbyterian Church. The lectures are free and open to the public.

