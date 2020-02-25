Locals gather for presentation discussing racism

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents came out the Grace Presbyterian Church for a Black History Month presentation.

Hosted by the Bay County Historical Society, the program titled ‘The History of Racism: America, Florida and Bay County’ discussed stereotypes, negative biases in society, history of slavery and more.

“I think race continues to play a significant role in the lives of Americans and in the lives of Bay County especially all across the United States. It gives us all a chance to basically make a difference because too often we have a society that’s really not living up to its full potential,” said Alvin Peters, event speaker.

The free event offered locals the chance to come and learn which is what speaker Alvin Peters emphasized as one of the keys to bettering the future.

“The idea is that if we don’t learn from the stereotypes of racism, we’re destined to repeat those aspects forever. This is an opportunity to come together in a constructive way and learn,” noted Peters.

The event also featured speaker Janice Lucas who discussed African Americans and voting. The Bay County Historical Society hold their presentations every 4th Monday of the month.