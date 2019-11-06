Locals come out for ‘Spread the Love’ music video shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents looking to show love and support for the “Spread the Love guy” came out to the Panama City Mall for a unique occasion.

Anybody wishing to spread positive vibes were welcomed to be part of the shooting for the ‘Spread the Love’ music video. The song was created when locals Bryce Chancey and Alex Hayes reached out to Decaris Hunter to further highlight Hunter’s message of positivity.

“Wow ‘Spread the Love’ song, that could be amazing, so I just said yeah go ahead and do it. Then [Bryce] hit me up and he gave me a copy of it and it’s the ring tone on my phone right now,” explained Hunter, ‘Spread the Love’ campaigner.

Many came out and held signs along Highway 77 near the Panama City Mall as drivers honked to show their support. Hunter said the progress he has seen since last year’s events has been amazing.

“We were hit by a category 5 hurricane, it was days that I know a lot of people didn’t even want to wake up. A year later look at how we have come together after all of that. I don’t know what else to say about it, it’s mind blowing,” said Hunter.

The music video doesn’t have an expected release date but Hunter emphasized how happy he was seeing people come out to ‘Spread the Love’.