EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — An Eastpoint family that lost their two daughters and their home in a fire last month will be receiving a new home on Friday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office quickly launched a fundraiser drive to help the Cooper family.

The community exceeded the $100,000 goal in just three weeks through online donations, yard sales, and local restaurant fundraisers.

On Friday, the Cooper family’s new three-bedroom two-bath mobile home will be delivered.



“People from other parts of the community who don’t even know us saw the Facebook and some of that stuff and they were giving,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “So it’s really just humbling just all the people that did give, who don’t even know us, then how all the Franklin County community came together to help this family is really phenomenal.”

Smith said they even had enough money to pay off the land for the cooper family.