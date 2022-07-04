DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Salute to Freedom Parade and Festival brings hundreds of people together in downtown Panama City to celebrate the Fourth of July.

All the festival-goers seemed to have relatively the same answer when asked what they were most excited for.

“Fireworks,” Autumn Gilledge said.

“Fireworks,” the Horne family said.

“Fireworks and spending time together,” the Martinez family and their friend Heath Lynn agreed.

“Fireworks,” Tyren Brunson said. “And alcohol.”

These local residents spent the day enjoying all the city’s events.

It started with the Salute to Freedom Parade which included a line of cool cars, floats, and tractors.

Some local leaders handed out beads, candy, and American flags.

Some people were surprised by what they caught.

“Just some sling chicken,” Giana Martinez said.

Families like the Martinez family also got to enjoy the Salute to Freedom Festival after the parade.

Local bands took the stage at the Destination Panama City Visitor’s Center.

Several vendors also got in on the fun.

They brought food and kid-friendly activities like bouncy houses and photo booths.

And while there were many local Fourth of July celebrations, many nearby residents said they choose to come to this one every year.